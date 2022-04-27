St. Jude Dream Home
Sea Wolves to announce head coach Wendesday

By Michael Dugan
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Sea Wolves still have some boxes to check before the puck drops on their season this coming fall, but a major check mark will be written in ink Wednesday, when the team is set to announce its head coach. Fans will be able to attend a meet-and-greet Wednesday night at 6 pm at Val’s Sports Bar & Grill in Ocean Springs, where there will also be a jersey unveiling.

“This is a really big step forward. It shows we’re serious and ready to roll,” director of gameday operations Jerod Campbell said. “Getting our coach in is the next thing going forward. We’ll be able to start announcing player signings and stuff like that once this season ends. It’s definitely a big deal getting our coach, this is probably one of the biggest things of the season, besides player signings, is getting our coach on.”

