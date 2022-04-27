Moss Point business owner helps fight back crime in the city

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - With Moss Point crime rates rising, some residents are looking for ways to help the community fight back crime.

Clifford Crear is the owner of Superior Cuts in Moss Point. He has been a long-time business owner in the city, and he also lives in Moss Point.

Crear said in recent years he has seen more crime in the city.

“Every week we are hearing about a shooting. If not few days, every couple of days there is a shooting. It has become almost common. You become numb to it because it is happening so frequently,” Crear said.

According to him, most of the crime he has witnessed has been committed by young adults. He has even met some teens that have walked into his barbershop who have been charged with crimes like murder.

“Everybody is trying to figure out what they can do but it is a tough one,” he said.

Crear mentors many teenagers who have stopped by his shop. He said it is a way for him to help the youth in his community.

“What I try to do is use this platform to at least try to mentor as many young people as I can. Talk to them about doing the right thing. I try to be an example that you can do the right thing and still succeed,” he explained.

On Monday night, police responded to two shootings in Moss Point. Three victims were hospitalized after being shot.

The motive of the shootings is still unknown, and police have not identified any suspects.

Crear said he does not know what it going to take for crime to stop, but he will continue to try to guide youth in the right direction.

“It is heartbreaking to see these kids dying as young as they are or becoming incarcerated in that system not knowing what the outcome of that is going to be. Once they go through it the chances of them coming back and being productive citizens are slim,” Crear said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.