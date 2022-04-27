St. Jude Dream Home
Local, state leaders celebrate Diamondhead's 10th birthday

By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Diamondhead is officially 10 years old.

Current mayor Nancy Depreo and the city’s first mayor Chuck Ingraham toasted Diamondhead’s birthday with a bottle of bubbly.

Right before the champagne flowed, community leaders gathered outside city hall.

They celebrated a decade of accomplishments in and around the city and recognized the hard-working city employees who’ve been there every step of the way.

They boasted just a bit about the fact Hancock County’s 10-year-old city is now Hancock County’s largest city and they looked ahead to what’s on Diamondhead’s horizon.

“I think we’re going to see the growth we see now,” Ingraham said. “It’s remarkable how much growth we are experiencing. I continue seeing the new people coming in are coming in for the right reasons.”

“We’re ready for growth; we’re a blank open canvas for developers to come in,” Depreo said. “I see the next 10 years the commercial areas blooming, blossoming and we finally will have a downtown district, something we’ve been wanting.

A framed picture of Lt. Michael Boutte was right next to the podium as he once served on the Diamondhead police force.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann was one of the many local and state dignitaries to attend Diamondhead’s 10th birthday party.

