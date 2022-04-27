St. Jude Dream Home
Gorgeous weather today!
By Taylor Graham
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The weather doesn’t get much better than this! It’s going to stay sunny today with highs near 80. The humidity will remain low. With a clear sky and calm wind tonight, we’ll cool down quickly. It will be another crisp morning with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday will be another great day with low humidity and lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the low 80s. Friday will be a little warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. It’s going to stay mostly sunny, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out.

Higher humidity returns by Saturday and Sunday. It’s going to be even warmer with highs in the mid 80s. There is a small chance for a few showers, but many of us will remain rain-free through the weekend.

