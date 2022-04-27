St. Jude Dream Home
George Regional Hospital expands café with Gulf Coast Restoration funds

What makes this café particularly special is its namesake, former George Regional Health employee Ella Erkhart Miller.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A new café at George Regional Hospital is now the first project completed using Gulf Coast Restoration funds. That money comes from BP oil spill settlement.

The project cost $1.1 million and expands the cafeteria from 50-square-feet to 1,400-square-feet.

“We’ve been here for 70 years, and you think, it would be hard for someone to plan for a cafeteria you need 70 years later. We’ve needed it for about 20 years. We finally bit the bullet and did it,” George Regional Health System CEO Greg Havard said.

What makes this café particularly special is its namesake, former George Regional Health employee Ella Erkhart Miller.

“This was not just her place of work. This was her family,” Ella’s daughter, Sandy Mizelle said. “She had a smile on her face every day, and that’s just who she was. She was all about work and this was her home. It means a lot to us.”

While the café was built for the hospital, it’s also open to the public. Anyone who wants to can stop by and grab a meal.

