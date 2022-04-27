St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Wednesday morning’s sky features SpaceX rocket cloud, moon, and planets

Venus, Jupiter, & a rocket exhaust trail cloud!
South MS skywatchers early Wednesday were treated to a view of the crescent moon, two planets, and a fascinating rocket exhaust trail cloud.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Skywatchers early Wednesday were treated to a view of the crescent moon, two planets, and a fascinating rocket exhaust trail cloud.

About an hour before sunrise Wednesday, the crescent moon could be seen in the sky right next to Jupiter & Venus shining brightly over South Mississippi.

At the same time, a SpaceX rocket launch was underway in Florida. And as that rocket flew up high into Earth’s atmosphere, a circular trail of rocket exhaust clouds could be seen all the way over here on the Mississippi Coast.

“Because the trail was at such a high altitude up in the upper sky, its cloud gets hit by the sunrise light first, becoming brighter than much of the rest of the sky,” said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. “It was fascinating to see such an interesting looking sky. I’m glad we can understand why it looked the way that it did!”

You can see more pictures and videos and share your own by opening your WLOX Weather App or by heading to our Weather Page.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off
Carl the Downtown Rooster (Photo source: Facebook)
Carl the Ocean Springs rooster reportedly dead after missing for days
Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
Eric Funderburgh didn't know if he'd ever see his best friends, Bismarck (left) and Spirit...
Man reunited with his dogs after they were stolen from Buc-ee’s Beach Express in Loxley

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
The humidity returns
Humidity returns
Carrie's 4 PM First Alert Forecast
Beautiful day today
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Crisp & cool start to the day. Should be pleasantly dry & warm this afternoon. Muggier air...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
Cool start to a dry day.
Wesley's Early Thursday First Alert Update