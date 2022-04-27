Wednesday morning’s sky features SpaceX rocket cloud, moon, and planets

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Skywatchers early Wednesday were treated to a view of the crescent moon, two planets, and a fascinating rocket exhaust trail cloud.

About an hour before sunrise Wednesday, the crescent moon could be seen in the sky right next to Jupiter & Venus shining brightly over South Mississippi.

At the same time, a SpaceX rocket launch was underway in Florida. And as that rocket flew up high into Earth’s atmosphere, a circular trail of rocket exhaust clouds could be seen all the way over here on the Mississippi Coast.

“Because the trail was at such a high altitude up in the upper sky, its cloud gets hit by the sunrise light first, becoming brighter than much of the rest of the sky,” said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. “It was fascinating to see such an interesting looking sky. I’m glad we can understand why it looked the way that it did!”

