Carl the Ocean Springs rooster reportedly missing

Carl the Downtown Rooster (Photo source: Facebook)
Carl the Downtown Rooster (Photo source: Facebook)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A beloved Ocean Springs mascot is missing, and residents are pleading for his return.

Multiple people have taken to social media to ask for the return of Carl the Rooster, a beloved fixture of downtown often seen wandering around Government Street.

Area businesses have also posted video to help identify those who allegedly took Carl.

Carl update from our cameras at 3am Sunday morning

Posted by Ryder Jewelers on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

