Tuesday’s Forecast

Partly cloudy today with a slight chance for isolated showers. A cool front has passed through the area. Today will still be warm and springlike. Expect highs to range from the mid 70s inland to the lower 80s on the coast. For some, it’ll be a few degrees less warm than yesterday. Plan on noticeably cooler conditions after midnight tonight with lows down into the cool 50s. Crisp low humidity is expected with no rain for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

