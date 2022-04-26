St. Jude Dream Home
Tuesday’s Forecast

Plan on a springlike day with highs not too far from normal for late April. It'll become noticeably cooler with 50s after midnight tonight.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT
Partly cloudy today with a slight chance for isolated showers. A cool front has passed through the area. Today will still be warm and springlike. Expect highs to range from the mid 70s inland to the lower 80s on the coast. For some, it’ll be a few degrees less warm than yesterday. Plan on noticeably cooler conditions after midnight tonight with lows down into the cool 50s. Crisp low humidity is expected with no rain for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

