Prescribed burn happening Tuesday in Gautier

Tuesday's potential burn site consists of 28 acres located in an area east of Gautier-Vancleave Road and south of Interstate 10 in Gautier.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers should watch out for smoke Tuesday along I-10 and Gautier-Vancleave Road. U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service crews will be conducting a prescribed burn at the Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge.

The potential burn site consists of 28 acres located in an area east of Gautier-Vancleave Road and south of Interstate 10 in Gautier.

Prescribed fires help restore the native wet pine savannah, which is home to the critically endangered Mississippi sandhill cranes and Dusky gopher frogs.

Recent rains have made burning much safer and today’s weather conditions favor smoke dispersal. These conditions allow a burn permit to be issued from the state.

Be aware that smoke may move through some adjacent areas and that refuge equipment and personnel will be in the area. There is a chance that roads in the area may be temporarily closed for safety reasons.

