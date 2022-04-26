St. Jude Dream Home
Parents out on bond after being charged in deaths of 2 young children

Court appearance scheduled for homicide suspects in infant sibling deaths
By WITN staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – Two parents charged in the deaths of their two young children were released on bond Monday after appearing in court.

Rocky Mount police said the mother, 21-year-old Zharia Noel, and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Ahmene Butler, were arrested Saturday and each charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter due to negligence and two counts of felony child abuse because of the children sustaining bodily injuries.

Saturday morning, the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a call where they located a 3-month-old boy, Kamryn Noel, and his 14-month-old sister, Amariah Noel, unresponsive inside a parked car.

The children were taken to UNC Nash Health Care, where they were both pronounced dead. Saturday evening, the investigation was upgraded from suspicious death to a homicide.

Noel and Butler each received a $100,000 unsecured bond by the magistrate and were released from custody. The parents had their first court appearances Monday morning.

Police said they will continue to investigate the deaths. Further charges await reports from the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office.

