Moss Point Police investigate Monday night gunfire, multiple injuries

By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police in Moss Point are investigating two different shootings that injured multiple people Monday night. The shootings happened just before midnight within 10 minutes of each other. Investigators are still trying to determine if they’re related, or isolated incidents.

According to Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley, the first shooting happened off Sherlawn Drive. Two people were in a vehicle at a home when gunmen opened fire and hit the victims. Both were treated at Singing River Hospital and one person has already been released. The other victim is in stable condition.

While officers were working that scene, they received another call of a shooting off Machpelah Road. One person was shot while, again, sitting in a vehicle at a residence. Police said the victim told officers he was abused by at least two shooters who fired multiple rounds into the car. He was also taken to Singing River Hospital and is now in stable condition.

So far, no one is in custody, and police have not named any suspects. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

