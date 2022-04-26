Mississippi Power’s storm team out front on hurricane season preps

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Every season is storm season. That’s how Mississippi Power views its calendar.

On Tuesday, the company’s storm team got together with emergency management leaders from all across its 23-county service territory to meet face-to-face and discuss not only the upcoming hurricane season, but also the multiple rounds of severe weather that have plagued the state.

“We have really been impacted by severe weather this spring,” said Michael Harvey, northern division manager for Mississippi Power. “Part of having the emergency managers here today is about leveraging those relationships. After a storm hits, our top priority is safety. We want to safely get the lights back on.”

The meeting comes with the official start of hurricane season on June 1.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.