Cool and crisp tonight

By Taylor Graham
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
It ended up being a gorgeous day! Cool and crisp air arrives tonight, and we’ll cool down into the mid 50s by Wednesday morning. The sky will remain clear. Wednesday afternoon will be beautiful with highs near 80. It’s going to be just as nice on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The humidity will be a little higher on Friday, but we’ll remain rain-free. Highs will be in the mid 80s. The weekend will be warm and muggy. We’ll be back in the mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Isolated showers are possible.

