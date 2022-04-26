St. Jude Dream Home
‘Holy Mackerel’ St. Jude Dream Home winner reacts to life-changing moment

“Holy mackerel, no way!” That was Elaine Haslett’s reaction when she learned she was the winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home.
By Hugh Keeton
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Buying a $100 St. Jude dream home ticket turned into a life-changing moment on Sunday for a Vancleave woman.

“Holy mackerel, no way!” That was Elaine Haslett’s reaction when she learned she was the winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home valued $480,000 in Gulfport’s Florence Gardens subdivision.

Haslett has a deep appreciation for St. Jude. After growing up in Memphis, the home of the children’s hospital, she’s purchased dream home tickets many times.

Haslett was actually in Memphis this weekend for a class reunion, and on Saturday night she jokingly told one of her former classmates, who’s now an employee at St. Jude, she was going to win the home.

“I told her they’re drawing tomorrow, we were laughing and I said I’ll call you back tomorrow and let you know what St. Jude is going to get,” Haslett said. “I thought it was one of them playing a joke and I called her the moment I found out it wasn’t a joke.”

Haslett plans to tour the home later this week. She said this big win will make it easier to care for her elderly mother.

