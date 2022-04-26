Harrison County honors crime victims with candlelight ceremony

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Emotions were high during a candlelight ceremony for crime victims in Harrison County Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement agencies from across the Coast gathered at First Baptist Church in Gulfport to celebrate the hard work of their own and to honor the life of Amber Barnett.

Her family members set symbolic candles ablaze. Then, several law enforcement officers followed.

“She was a bright light,” Amber’s sister Jamie Suddeth told WLOX. “She never didn’t meet a friend. She was always happy. Overall, just a sweet girl.”

Amber was reported missing in February 2018. Her body was found seven months later, and her killer, 30-year-old Wayne Claude Adams, is now behind bars.

“It’s a dangerous world that we live in, and there are bad people out there,” Amber’s mother Mary Jo Barnett said. “And so, always pay attention to what your children are doing on social media, where they’re at, what they’re doing, who they’re involved with.”

During the ceremony, William Wescovich, an investigator on the case at the time, was presented the 2022 Law Enforcement Award.

Jamion Burney received the Call-of-Duty Award.

Linda Schonewitz was honored with the Community Service Award. She and her team at Halos Investigations worked closely with the Barnetts.

“We search for missing, trafficked and murdered children,” Schonewitz said. “They become your family, and, you know, of course, Amber’s family, you know, we are all one family.”

“I’m especially grateful to the crime survivors and the families of the victims who are here,” District Attorney Crosby Parker said to the crowd.

This week is the 41st commemoration of National Crime Victims’ Rights. It will continue until Saturday.

This year’s theme is, “rights, access, equity for all victims”.

“Victims of crime, they go through so much,” Parker told WLOX. “They go through trauma. They go through fear. They go through frustration and not knowing the process. These victim advocates and these organizations and the District Attorney’s Office, we do our best to help them through that process and to help them find justice at the end.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.