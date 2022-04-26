St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Free legal help available Friday in D’Iberville

The Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project is holding a free legal clinic Friday, April 29...
The Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project is holding a free legal clinic Friday, April 29 beginning at 10 a.m. at the D’Iberville Rec Center.(Source: Gray News)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - If you or someone you know needs legal help, but can’t afford an attorney, the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project may be able to help.

The group is holding a free legal clinic Friday, April 29 beginning at 10 a.m. at the D’Iberville Rec Center (10278 Kajja Drive).

Participants who qualify for services may meet one-on-one with an attorney for free legal advice and court documents. Participants must bring necessary paperwork for proper help. The goal is to prepare people to represent themselves in court.

The legal topics covered during the clinic include uncontested divorce, power of attorney, simple wills, foreclosure prevention, and both felony and misdemeanor expungements. Participants are responsible for all court costs.

You must have a valid driver’s license or state-issued id in order to participate, and all documents must be notarized. Click here to download a list of documents you’ll need to attend the legal clinic.

Pre-register for the event online at www.mvlp.org/clinics

Anyone with questions may call the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project at 601-960-9577 ext. 105.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dive team pulled the body of 18-year-old Aydin Stallings from a dirt pit he and his friends...
Teenager drowns in Hancock County
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
Man killed during firefight with deputies on I-20 suspected of kidnapping
Kimble is the suspect in a robbery and kidnapping case and reportedly weighs 175lbs and is...
Pascagoula police searching for suspect in robbery, kidnapping case
Police in Moss Point are investigating two different shootings that injured multiple people...
Moss Point Police investigate Monday night gunfire, multiple injuries

Latest News

Youth for Youth members attend their first meeting at the Pass Christian Public Library.
Abby Bosarge’s legacy continues as siblings carry on with a project she started
The 29th annual Crawfish Music Festival at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum could be one of the...
Crawfish Music Festival stands to be one of the biggest ever
Doug Seal holding Cayce Seal's two-year-old son.
Boutte, Seal honored at Mississippi Hero Festival in Bay St. Louis
The first Gulf Coast Cannabis Festival was a chance for supporters of medical and recreational...
First Gulf Coast Cannabis Festival draws big crowd to Biloxi