Free legal help available Friday in D’Iberville

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - If you or someone you know needs legal help, but can’t afford an attorney, the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project may be able to help.

The group is holding a free legal clinic Friday, April 29 beginning at 10 a.m. at the D’Iberville Rec Center (10278 Kajja Drive).

Participants who qualify for services may meet one-on-one with an attorney for free legal advice and court documents. Participants must bring necessary paperwork for proper help. The goal is to prepare people to represent themselves in court.

The legal topics covered during the clinic include uncontested divorce, power of attorney, simple wills, foreclosure prevention, and both felony and misdemeanor expungements. Participants are responsible for all court costs.

You must have a valid driver’s license or state-issued id in order to participate, and all documents must be notarized. Click here to download a list of documents you’ll need to attend the legal clinic.

Pre-register for the event online at www.mvlp.org/clinics

Anyone with questions may call the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project at 601-960-9577 ext. 105.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.