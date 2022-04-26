Authorities working wreck after car crashes into power pole

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials responded to a wreck in Harrison County Monday night that knocked out power for those in the area.

Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said a one-car wreck happened on Saucier Lizana Road north of Curtis Road. Around 8:13 p.m., authorities received a call about a car leaving the road, hitting a ditch and then a power pole.

Sullivan said the power pole then fell on top of the car. The driver was rescued from the car and taken to the hospital.

Harrison County Fire Rescue, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Combat Readiness Training Center responded.

Crews are working to reopen the road and restore power to the area.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.