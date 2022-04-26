2022 One Coast Award honorees exemplify local synergy

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The “One Coast” mentality is the belief that common interests outweigh city and county differences. On Tuesday, those who best exemplify that mindset were honored at the annual One Coast Awards at the Beau Rivage in Biloxi. Honors were given to the Top 10 Leaders Under 40 as well as the 2022 Community Leaders.

“One of the unique things I’m starting to notice about the Mississippi Gulf Coast is the alignment of people and what we have as One Coast,” said One Coast honoree Brandon Elliott. “I think the awards speak to that. I believe the business community talks about it. They try to align their businesses around it, and the message is really getting out.”

The event, which began in 2002, is organized by the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce.

“In this room, there are not only a lot of leaders, but a lot of humble leaders and people that are selfless and want to serve the people of coastal Mississippi. I’m proud to be in this room today,” said fellow honoree Jase Payne.

Listed below are the 2022 One Coast Award recipients:

Community Leader

Brandon Elliott, Elliott Homes

Guy Johnson, Coast Electric Power Association

Leslie Kelley, Community Bank

Pam Moeller, University of Southern Mississippi

Charles Oakes, Sparklight Gulfport & Long Beach

Leonard Papania, City of Gulfport

W. Crosby Parker, District Attorney

Sam Sandoz, Hancock Whitney

Michael Sunderman, M2 Media

Bridget Turan, WOW – Women of Wisdom

Top 10 Under 40

Kimberly Aguillard, Huntington Ingalls Industries

Dr. Rachael Butler, Coastal Family Health Center

Jeffrey Ellis, Ingalls Shipbuilding

Senator Jeremy England

Shyra Galloway, Exit Monarch Realty

Brandi Hough, Harrison County Development Commission

Nichole Martz, I.P. Casino Resort Spa

Kendra McArthur, Silver Slipper Casino Hotel

Jase Payne, City of Gulfport

Lauren Santa Cruz, Hancock Whitney

For more information on the One Coast Awards, visit https://mscoastchamber.com/one-coast.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.