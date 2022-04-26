2022 One Coast Award honorees exemplify local synergy
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The “One Coast” mentality is the belief that common interests outweigh city and county differences. On Tuesday, those who best exemplify that mindset were honored at the annual One Coast Awards at the Beau Rivage in Biloxi. Honors were given to the Top 10 Leaders Under 40 as well as the 2022 Community Leaders.
“One of the unique things I’m starting to notice about the Mississippi Gulf Coast is the alignment of people and what we have as One Coast,” said One Coast honoree Brandon Elliott. “I think the awards speak to that. I believe the business community talks about it. They try to align their businesses around it, and the message is really getting out.”
The event, which began in 2002, is organized by the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce.
“In this room, there are not only a lot of leaders, but a lot of humble leaders and people that are selfless and want to serve the people of coastal Mississippi. I’m proud to be in this room today,” said fellow honoree Jase Payne.
Listed below are the 2022 One Coast Award recipients:
Community Leader
- Brandon Elliott, Elliott Homes
- Guy Johnson, Coast Electric Power Association
- Leslie Kelley, Community Bank
- Pam Moeller, University of Southern Mississippi
- Charles Oakes, Sparklight Gulfport & Long Beach
- Leonard Papania, City of Gulfport
- W. Crosby Parker, District Attorney
- Sam Sandoz, Hancock Whitney
- Michael Sunderman, M2 Media
- Bridget Turan, WOW – Women of Wisdom
Top 10 Under 40
- Kimberly Aguillard, Huntington Ingalls Industries
- Dr. Rachael Butler, Coastal Family Health Center
- Jeffrey Ellis, Ingalls Shipbuilding
- Senator Jeremy England
- Shyra Galloway, Exit Monarch Realty
- Brandi Hough, Harrison County Development Commission
- Nichole Martz, I.P. Casino Resort Spa
- Kendra McArthur, Silver Slipper Casino Hotel
- Jase Payne, City of Gulfport
- Lauren Santa Cruz, Hancock Whitney
For more information on the One Coast Awards, visit https://mscoastchamber.com/one-coast.
