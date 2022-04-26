St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

2022 One Coast Award honorees exemplify local synergy

The belief that common interests outweigh city and county differences.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The “One Coast” mentality is the belief that common interests outweigh city and county differences. On Tuesday, those who best exemplify that mindset were honored at the annual One Coast Awards at the Beau Rivage in Biloxi. Honors were given to the Top 10 Leaders Under 40 as well as the 2022 Community Leaders.

“One of the unique things I’m starting to notice about the Mississippi Gulf Coast is the alignment of people and what we have as One Coast,” said One Coast honoree Brandon Elliott. “I think the awards speak to that. I believe the business community talks about it. They try to align their businesses around it, and the message is really getting out.”

The event, which began in 2002, is organized by the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce.

“In this room, there are not only a lot of leaders, but a lot of humble leaders and people that are selfless and want to serve the people of coastal Mississippi. I’m proud to be in this room today,” said fellow honoree Jase Payne.

Listed below are the 2022 One Coast Award recipients:

Community Leader

  • Brandon Elliott, Elliott Homes
  • Guy Johnson, Coast Electric Power Association
  • Leslie Kelley, Community Bank
  • Pam Moeller, University of Southern Mississippi
  • Charles Oakes, Sparklight Gulfport & Long Beach
  • Leonard Papania, City of Gulfport
  • W. Crosby Parker, District Attorney
  • Sam Sandoz, Hancock Whitney
  • Michael Sunderman, M2 Media
  • Bridget Turan, WOW – Women of Wisdom

Top 10 Under 40

  • Kimberly Aguillard, Huntington Ingalls Industries
  • Dr. Rachael Butler, Coastal Family Health Center
  • Jeffrey Ellis, Ingalls Shipbuilding
  • Senator Jeremy England
  • Shyra Galloway, Exit Monarch Realty
  • Brandi Hough, Harrison County Development Commission
  • Nichole Martz, I.P. Casino Resort Spa
  • Kendra McArthur, Silver Slipper Casino Hotel
  • Jase Payne, City of Gulfport
  • Lauren Santa Cruz, Hancock Whitney

For more information on the One Coast Awards, visit https://mscoastchamber.com/one-coast.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dive team pulled the body of 18-year-old Aydin Stallings from a dirt pit he and his friends...
Teenager drowns in Hancock County
Police in Moss Point are investigating two different shootings that injured multiple people...
Moss Point Police investigate Monday night gunfire, multiple injuries
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
Kimble is the suspect in a robbery and kidnapping case and reportedly weighs 175lbs and is...
Pascagoula police searching for suspect in robbery, kidnapping case
Man killed during firefight with deputies on I-20 suspected of kidnapping

Latest News

Police in Moss Point are investigating two different shootings that injured multiple people...
Moss Point Police investigate Monday night gunfire, multiple injuries
On Tuesday, the company’s storm team got together with emergency management leaders from all...
Mississippi Power’s storm team out front on hurricane season preps
This is a huge milestone for the city as projects continue and population grows.
Happening Now: Diamondhead celebrates 10th Anniversary
Cool and crisp tonight. Warming up by the weekend.
Taylor's 6 PM Tuesday First Alert Forecast
Law enforcement agencies from across the Coast gathered at First Baptist Church in Gulfport to...
Harrison County honors crime victims with candlelight ceremony