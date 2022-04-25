St. Jude Dream Home
World’s oldest person dies at age 119

Kane Tanaka, the world's oldest person, has died.
Kane Tanaka, the world's oldest person, has died.(Source: Kana Tanaka/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT
(Gray News) - Kane Tanaka, the world’s oldest person, has died in Japan at age 119, officials said.

She died on April 19, according to The Japan Times.

Tanaka was born on Jan. 2, 1903, in the city of Fukuoka, and has lived through many changes in the world, including two world wars and two pandemics, as well as the advent of the nuclear age and space travel.

The Guinness Book of World Records confirmed Tanaka’s passing in a Twitter post, saying she became the oldest living person in January 2019 and was the second-oldest person ever recorded behind Jeanne Calment, who lived to the age of 122.

Kane Tanaka is shown in the center, front row, in this undated family photo.
Kane Tanaka is shown in the center, front row, in this undated family photo.(Source: Kane Tanaka/CNN)

Tanaka also survived two bouts of cancer, though recently she’d been in and out of the hospital, CNN reported.

At age 19, Tanaka married a rice shop owner and worked in the store until she was 103, CNN said. She had most recently been living in a nursing home in Fukuoka.

Tanaka was supposed to take part in the Olympic torch relay at the postponed 2020 Summer Olympics, but she didn’t participate because of COVID-19 concerns.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

