TRAFFIC ALERT: Ocean Springs railroad crossings close for maintenance work

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Ocean Springs might have to allow for a little extra time getting around this week. Beginning Monday, April 25 at 6 a.m., CSX will have two crews working along the railroad tracks.

One crew will begin to the east of Highway 57 in the area of Ocean Springs High School working along the railroad tracks headed west. Another crew will begin to the east of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue near downtown working along the railroad tracks to the west.

Each crossing will be closed for approximately two days as the crews work through each crossing. The remaining crossings will be closed as they are approached.

Use alternate routes when traveling in these areas.

CSX representatives tell me the closing times for the railroad crossings in Ocean Springs are fluid, meaning once CSX crews get into place, then they’ll shut down the crossings. They also tell me once this westbound CSX train moves through, workers will begin maintenance. pic.twitter.com/7QffizQxLv — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) April 25, 2022

