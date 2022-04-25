Teenager drowns in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after reportedly drowning in Hancock County Sunday.

Sheriff Ricky Adam confirmed authorities pulled the body of a teenager from a dirt pit he and his friends were swimming in.

The pit is located off Kiln-Picayune Road near a side road called Horsehoe Road, which authorities say is about half a mile inside the Stennis buffer zone.

Authorities could not release the identity at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update this report as more information is made available.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.