Teenager drowns in Hancock County

Sheriff Ricky Adam confirmed authorities pulled the body of a teenager from a dirt pit he and...
Sheriff Ricky Adam confirmed authorities pulled the body of a teenager from a dirt pit he and his friends were swimming in.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after reportedly drowning in Hancock County Sunday.

Sheriff Ricky Adam confirmed authorities pulled the body of a teenager from a dirt pit he and his friends were swimming in.

The pit is located off Kiln-Picayune Road near a side road called Horsehoe Road, which authorities say is about half a mile inside the Stennis buffer zone.

Authorities could not release the identity at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update this report as more information is made available.

