Ron Polk to speak at Ferris Trophy presentation

Ron Polk
Ron Polk(Mississippi State Athletics)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - National College Baseball Hall of Famer Ron Polk will speak at the presentation of the Ferris Trophy at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum in Jackson on May 23rd.

Polk, currently serving as the Special Assistant to the Athletic Director at Mississippi State, is best known for his tenure as the baseball program’s head coach. He held the position from 1976-1997, and after a few years away from coaching, he would return in 2002 after a short one-year stint with the University of Georgia the year before. Polk retired following the 2008 season with several career accolades, including five SEC Championships and eight College World Series visits.

The Ferris Trophy, presented by the Sports Hall of Fame in partnership with the Pearl River Resort and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, is given to the most outstanding college baseball player of the year from Mississippi. Past winners include several current MLB and MiLB talents, such as Cleveland Guardians pitcher Nick Sandlin, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Hunter Renfroe, and most recently, Miami Marlins draftee outfielder Tanner Allen.

Tickets for the luncheon banquet are on sale now at the Hall of Fame office or online at www.msfame.com. Individual tickets are $40 each and tables of 8 are available. The luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m., and this year’s winner will be announced at the close of the event. Finalists for this year’s award will be announced May 16th.

