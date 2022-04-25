St. Jude Dream Home
Man killed during firefight with deputies on I-20 suspected of kidnapping

(WLBT)
By Brendan Hall
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting involving the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident happened in the area of Interstate 20 West near Highway 80 Monday morning.

Sheriff Bryan Bailey said Jonathan Sanchez was pulled over for speeding; after the fact, officers discovered he was wanted out of Florida for kidnapping and was considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, Sanchez pulled a gun on a family member over a disagreement about child safety just after midnight Monday.

The family member managed to get one of three children out of the car before Sanchez drove off.

District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said Sanchez nearly collided with officers as they were in the middle of seizing nearly three pounds of fentanyl, leading to a police pursuit.

“They were so close to the interstate that the backup officer was out there just to watch traffic and make sure that nobody got hurt,” he said. “[Sanchez] almost took them out, going at a high rate of speed.”

Brandon Police were able to lay spikes down on the road, which caused Sanchez to crash on the side of the interstate. That’s when things turned violent.

“As soon as the suspect wrecked, he came out of the car with a rifle,” Bailey said. “One deputy started firing at him, and the deputy said the suspect took the gun, turned it up to his head, and shot himself.”

All of this happened while two children were inside the car with Sanchez.

The children were listed out of Florida as missing and endangered, and they could still be in harm’s way if Sanchez hadn’t been speeding.

“The good guys are going home, and the children are going home,” Bailey said. “I’m just very proud of how everything worked out today.”

“Those guys are heroes. They’re out there every day looking for drugs, and they’re also looking for children that are being trafficked,” Bramlett said. “That’s exactly what happened today.”

Bailey said Child Protective Services is working to locate the children’s family.

No deputies were harmed in the shooting.

