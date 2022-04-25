St. Jude Dream Home
Rail crossings in Biloxi to close for upgrades

Several railroad crossings will be closed for upgrades.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Tuesday, April 26, CSX will begin an operation that will temporarily close 10 different rail crossings for maintenance for what could last as long as two days.

As a result, the following crossings will be closed:

  • Oak St.
  • Crawford St.
  • Holley St.
  • Keller Ave.
  • Lee St.
  • Main St.
  • Lameuse St.
  • Delauney St.
  • Magnolia St.
  • Reynoir St.

Drivers are advised to use crossings at Caillavet St. or others further west as alternate routes. CSX expects to continue westward on Thursday, closing down ten different crossings.

To stay up to date on the closures and other traffic advisories, you can sign up for B-Alert by texting BILOXI to 99411.

