Pascagoula police searching for suspect in robbery, kidnapping case

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula Police Department is asking for help finding 21-year-old Raheem Kimble, also known as Kimbella Kimble.

Kimble is the suspect in a robbery and kidnapping case, according to police.

The suspect reportedly weighs 175lbs and is 5′11″ in height, goes by both Raheem and Kimbella, and is known to carry a firearm; therefore, members of the public are asked not to approach the suspect.

If you know of Kimble’s whereabouts or have any information regarding this incident, please contact us at 228-762-2211.

