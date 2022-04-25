‘Officer Ron’ a big hit at Biloxi Upper Elementary

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -He’s gone from drill sergeant to School Resource Officer and made lots of new friends along the way.

Ron Gross is the school resource officer at Biloxi Upper Elementary. He spent 24 years in the U.S. Army as a drill instructor. He retired nine years ago and has been working with Swetman Security. He said this gig is the best he’s ever had.

“I absolutely love it,” Gross said. “It’s the most rewarding and fulfilling job I’ve ever had, bar none. This group here at Biloxi Upper is a special group. They make getting up at 4:30 in the morning worth it. I love coming here and spending every day with them.”

