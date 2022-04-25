St. Jude Dream Home
Monday’s Forecast

Cooler mornings arrive Wednesday. Until then, it's warm & humid with a chance for rain. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT
Warm and muggy today. Highs will reach the 80s and the heat index may hit the upper 80s thanks to the humid conditions. A slight chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms today in South Mississippi ahead of a cold front. Many of us will probably see no rain at all today. And even those that do see raindrops today will also have many rain-free hours out of the day. Then, a cold front brings better rain chances to South Mississippi tonight. A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible at times in South Mississippi tomorrow. Then, cooler and less humid conditions are expected Tuesday night into Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. It may become muggier going into Saturday and Sunday

