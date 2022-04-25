St. Jude Dream Home
Miss. Lottery says first $100K Mega Money prize has been claimed

By Anthony Warren
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Monroe County man has claimed a $100,000 prize in the $20 Mega Money scratch-off game, which was launched April 5.

The winner, who recently celebrated his birthday, chose to remain anonymous. The individual purchased the ticket at Fulton Tobacco Mart in Fulton.

Nine $100,000 prizes remain, with additional smaller prizes, according to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.

Meanwhile, jackpots in all draw games are growing. Monday night’s Powerball drawing, for instance, could earn someone $421 million. Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing currently has a $31 million jackpot, while the Mississippi Match 5 has a $278,000 jackpot, the corporation states.

Additional games are also set to be launched soon. On May 3, the corporation will launch the “Match 2 Win” scratch off game, with carries a top prize of $20,000. Also on May 3, the “Jumbo Bucks Bonus” game will launch, which offers a top prize of $100,000.

