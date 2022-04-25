Many Gulfport business owners now eligible for grant money

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Many Gulfport business owners are now eligible to receive money from the city to improve their own store fronts or building exteriors.

The new Façade Grant Program is made possible by a collaboration between the Gulfport Main Street Association, the City of Gulfport and the Mississippi Power Foundation.

“It is my pleasure to bring you guys an exciting announcement this morning,” Gulfport Main Street Board President Jennifer Lee said during a press conference Monday. “The façade grant program is open to all Main Street members within the Innovation District and Historic Quarters areas.”

If you are located within the zone marked red, then you are qualified to receive up to $5,000. Your business must fall under a service industry, retail, restaurant or professional office. The grant money can be used for exterior renovations, restoration or reconstruction of your building. (Gulfport Main Street Association)

Gulfport launched its first façade program back in 2007 with more than 70 downtown property owners qualifying for up to $50,000 each.

“It invigorated our local businesses, and it had a greater effect than we thought because it’s amazing what a little bit of good lighting, a little bit of cleanliness, a little bit of paint and maybe some construction, too, will do,” Mayor Billy Hewes said.

The program is funded in large by the Mississippi Power Foundation.

“We’re extremely excited and proud and honored to be a part of it,” Executive Director Steven Dick said. “And I think, you know, the community will see the impact as, you know, we move in the months ahead.”

Gulfport Main Street’s Executive Director Laurie Toups said they began planning for the new program just before the pandemic broke out.

“We all took a little vacation for a little while,” she said. “But now, we’re back and we’re moving around and getting things done, and this was one of the first programs that we wanted to bring back. It’s all about the mom and pop’s. It’s all about the small businesses.”

If you would like to apply for the grant or see if you qualify, click here.

