LIST: Projects receiving Gulf Coast Restoration Funds as outlined in this year’s bill
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The deadline is approaching for Gov. Tate Reeves to approve which projects will receive Gulf Coast Restoration Funds.
Senate Bill 3049 outlines which projects will receive part of the $37.8 million available.
Reeves has until Tuesday, April 26, to sign the bill.
Here is a list of projects in South Mississippi and what funding they will receive as outlined in the bill:
- Gulfport Redevelopment Commission gets $8 million for a downtown mixed-use project
- Pass Christian gets $3 million for a waterfront redevelopment project
- Pascagoula gets $3 million for a rail line redevelopment
- Biloxi gets $3 million for the Popp’s Ferry Road extension
- Waveland gets $2 million for the first phase of its new marina
- Ocean Springs gets $2 million for city projects
- Moss Point gets $2 million for its “Magnificent Mile”
- Hancock County Port and Harbor gets $2 million for the first phase of its technology park
- Pearl River County gets $1.6 million for an industrial park project
- Long Beach gets $1 million for assistance with its harbor complex restoration
- Bay St. Louis gets $1 million for assistance with its new public safety complex
- Diamondhead gets $900K for its commerce district transportation
- Greater Biloxi Economic Development Foundation gets $2 million for the redevelopment of the Barq’s and Kress buildings
- Rapiscan Systems Classic gets $796K
For the full text of the bill, CLICK HERE.
