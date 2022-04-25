St. Jude Dream Home
LIST: Projects receiving Gulf Coast Restoration Funds as outlined in this year’s bill

Reeves has until Tuesday, April 26, to sign the bill.
Reeves has until Tuesday, April 26, to sign the bill.(WMC)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The deadline is approaching for Gov. Tate Reeves to approve which projects will receive Gulf Coast Restoration Funds.

Senate Bill 3049 outlines which projects will receive part of the $37.8 million available.

Reeves has until Tuesday, April 26, to sign the bill.

Here is a list of projects in South Mississippi and what funding they will receive as outlined in the bill:

  • Gulfport Redevelopment Commission gets $8 million for a downtown mixed-use project
  • Pass Christian gets $3 million for a waterfront redevelopment project
  • Pascagoula gets $3 million for a rail line redevelopment
  • Biloxi gets $3 million for the Popp’s Ferry Road extension
  • Waveland gets $2 million for the first phase of its new marina
  • Ocean Springs gets $2 million for city projects
  • Moss Point gets $2 million for its “Magnificent Mile”
  • Hancock County Port and Harbor gets $2 million for the first phase of its technology park
  • Pearl River County gets $1.6 million for an industrial park project
  • Long Beach gets $1 million for assistance with its harbor complex restoration
  • Bay St. Louis gets $1 million for assistance with its new public safety complex
  • Diamondhead gets $900K for its commerce district transportation
  • Greater Biloxi Economic Development Foundation gets $2 million for the redevelopment of the Barq’s and Kress buildings
  • Rapiscan Systems Classic gets $796K

For the full text of the bill, CLICK HERE.

