LIST: Projects receiving Gulf Coast Restoration Funds as outlined in this year’s bill

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The deadline is approaching for Gov. Tate Reeves to approve which projects will receive Gulf Coast Restoration Funds.

Senate Bill 3049 outlines which projects will receive part of the $37.8 million available.

Reeves has until Tuesday, April 26, to sign the bill.

Here is a list of projects in South Mississippi and what funding they will receive as outlined in the bill:

Gulfport Redevelopment Commission gets $8 million for a downtown mixed-use project

Pass Christian gets $3 million for a waterfront redevelopment project

Pascagoula gets $3 million for a rail line redevelopment

Biloxi gets $3 million for the Popp’s Ferry Road extension

Waveland gets $2 million for the first phase of its new marina

Ocean Springs gets $2 million for city projects

Moss Point gets $2 million for its “Magnificent Mile”

Hancock County Port and Harbor gets $2 million for the first phase of its technology park

Pearl River County gets $1.6 million for an industrial park project

Long Beach gets $1 million for assistance with its harbor complex restoration

Bay St. Louis gets $1 million for assistance with its new public safety complex

Diamondhead gets $900K for its commerce district transportation

Greater Biloxi Economic Development Foundation gets $2 million for the redevelopment of the Barq’s and Kress buildings

Rapiscan Systems Classic gets $796K

For the full text of the bill, CLICK HERE.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.