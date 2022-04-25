St. Jude Dream Home
Hattiesburg Zoo welcomes new monkey and chickens

A new colobus monkey and 16 new chickens are now at the Hattiesburg Zoo.
A new colobus monkey and 16 new chickens are now at the Hattiesburg Zoo.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some new animals have been welcomed to Hattiesburg Zoo.

A colobus monkey was born and is now being let into the enclosure. The baby was born to the two colobuses already at the zoo, Mambo and Nikita, on April 9.

“One of the more exciting things is the colobus baby,” said Kristen Moore, animal curator at the zoo.

“They are a vulnerable species, so to have that here at our zoo is really, really exciting.”

Continuing with additions, 16 new chickens have been added at Hattiesburg Zoo.

Among the brood are 13 different breeds,

Moore says the new animals have gained lots of traction for the zoo.

“Beyond just having all the excitement of the new animals for the staff, we’re getting a lot of people in from much farther away,” said Moore. “We’re seeing a lot of people come from the other side of Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee. I had two people from Kentucky and Missouri the other day coming down just to see the new things that we have here.”

All of the animals are now in their enclosures and available to view at the zoo.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

