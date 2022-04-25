Front nine of Great Southern Golf Club closing this week

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Golfers at the Great Southern Golf Club are getting in their final swings before the full 18-hole course gets downsized to nine holes.

Saturday, April 30 will be the last day the course will have 18 holes before the front nine is turned over to the new property owners.

The state’s oldest golf course, The Great Sothern Golf Club, has been a staple in the golfing community for decades, bringing many people and families together since 1908.

“I think the history is something important to many people,” said Great Southern Golf Club President Ellis Hill. “For generations, I hear stories about people who have played with their dads, their moms, the families who have came out of weekends.”

However, golfers will be allowed to play the golf holes just north of the railroad tracks until June 2023.

New owners of the club bought the property for $4.7 million back in May.

Officials say this is due to the golf course going into bankruptcy after being hit hard by Hurricane Katrina.

”Very sad. Ever since Katrina really got in trouble because of all the damage and difficult trying to build after that. There were about 380 members before Katrina. Then after Katrina, it dropped to four, so you can see what I’m talking about,” Hill said. “We’ve gained members back but not to the point where it was pre-Katrina days.”

For now, the club still has golfers playing and hosts events while it can until the course is turned into single-family homes.

“We’re trying to do the best we can with the time that we have left. As you can tell this is a very valuable piece of property. The best use of value, truly, is for what’s going to happen to it, for homes being built along here,” Hill said.

Saturday, the golf club will host its final scholarship tournament.

