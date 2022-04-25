St. Jude Dream Home
Cooler & drier air lagging behind front

Isolated showers possible, cooler & drier air by Wednesday morning
By Carrie Duncan
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
A frontal system is moving through the area. Most of the rain is dissipating, but a few showers can’t be ruled out tonight or even into the the day tomorrow. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s by the morning. We could see some patchy morning fog across parts of South Mississippi.

The cooler and drier air is lagging behind the front, so it will still be a bit muggy and warm Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. By Wednesday morning, it will be slightly cooler, especially in the morning, with lows in the 50s across South Mississippi. In fact, a few inland areas may drop into the upper 40s. The lower humidity will last a couple of days before humidity starts creeping back into the area over the weekend.

