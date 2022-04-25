Crawfish Music Festival stands to be one of the biggest ever

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a big last day for a monster run.

When the final numbers come in, the nearly three-decade-old Crawfish Music Festival at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum stands to be one of the biggest ever.

On Sunday, the musicians were jamming, the rides were twisting, and the crawfish were boiling, all better than ever.

“I’m a happy man right now,” said Coliseum Executive Director Matt McDonnell. “Real happy.”

He has good reason to be.

“Three big days of music where a lot of advance tickets were sold, and then the walkup has been really good,” McDonnell said. “The ancillary revenue from food and beverage was tremendous. I couldn’t have asked for a better result. It’s been one of the very best festivals we’ve ever done.”

Among the many blessings was good weather.

“I can’t remember ever getting five days at a crawfish festival without any rain,” he said.

McDonnell said he’s looking forward to the final assessment.

“All indications are that several records are going to be broken,” he said.

Vendors like Kriss Amacker, owner of Sweetie Pies Catering and Bakery, are feeling the love.

“I enjoy the people. I enjoy the music. It’s a great atmosphere. It’s always a good crowd,” she said. “Everybody gets along with everybody. I’ve been doing this for four years. This has been a wonderful, amazingly large crowd, but it’s been nice.”

It keeps bringing people back year after year.

“I got to come here with my parents as a kid and enjoy all the fun and the rides and the games,” said Dalton Barber. “And it’s really surreal to be able to do it with her. It’s home. They got the great food we always enjoy. Everything about it speaks South Mississippi.”

Christina Burks makes this an annual visit primarily for the local bands.

“It’s such a fun time seeing all these musical acts and really seeing them before they get real big and famous.”

This year, she’s sharing it with her 4-year-old son Hudson for the first time.

“Oh, it’s great,” Burks said. “It’s a lot of fun. He loves music and seeing all the people on stage, playing drums and guitars instead of seeing on TV.”

For Burks, it’s more than music.

“It’s a beautiful weekend,” she said. “The crawfish are amazing, of course. Seeing all the families out here just having fun, it’s a real joy to see.”

Another example of how big the crawfish music festival is getting is McDonnell said the entertainment budget is getting close to $400,000.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.