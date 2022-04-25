Biloxi robotics team finds early success at competitions

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Christina Pullin’s class at Biloxi Upper Elementary could be called a robotics thank-tank. The fifth and sixth graders recently won a state robotics title. Now, they’re going to the world competition in Dallas next month.

“You think you’re going to take one team to worlds, but we’re taking four teams to worlds, so of the seven teams in the state that’s going, we’re taking four,” Pullin said.

The program was created only five years ago.

“I came in here just to build robots and have fun. I didn’t think I was going to Dallas for a competition,” said Tommy Phan.

They’ll not only be competing, but they’ll also be working with students from other states and other countries in the teamwork challenge.

“Most of these kids started this year, so this is their first time in robotics, and for them to go this far with it is amazing,” Pullin added.

The procedure is very similar to what they do with robotics at the high school level. The robots take balls and place them in the high goal, the low goal and the corrals.

“The best part for me is to drive them around and get new scores every time and work harder and just get better at it,” said Jolee Shaver.

