Abby Bosarge’s legacy continues as siblings carry on with a project she started

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Siblings of late Abby Bosarge, Emmy and Alex, held their first meeting for the Youth for Youth project that started years ago.

Youth for Youth is a community program created by youth and for youth. The organization started years ago when Abby and Jordan Bosarge decided they wanted to start a community service program that would aim for kids to work on community projects that would be more enjoyable and of interest.

“It was mainly for getting children to do stuff for other children, and kind of just representing youth,” Alex said.

Now, 15-year-old Emmy and 13-year-old Alex are taking over the project. They have already elected officers. The students who are serving as officials all go to different schools across the Coast.

“We are just starting off. We had three officer meetings. A lot of them did not even know each other at first then we all got together,” Emmy said. “We are all still learning, but we are trying to add more members.”

The meeting took place at the Pass Christian Public Library. This was the first-ever meeting with the purpose of recruiting 7th- 8th graders. Each officer is running a committee project. Some of the projects include topics that have to do with women’s health, mental health, and other ideas to help the youth.

Abby passed away from cancer before Y4Y could flourish. Jordan is currently away attending college. Emmy informed Jordan that they were going to start the project again, and she said her sister was excited.

All members of Youth for Youth are asking anyone who wants to help the organization to reach out.

“I think youth representation when done by adults isn’t always authentic. So obviously, if there is a community service group that is youth run there is a different perspective,” Emmy said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.