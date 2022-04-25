St. Jude Dream Home
35-year-old man arrested on charges of possession and distribution of child porn

Christopher Lauderdale, 35, was arrested and book on charges of possession and distribution of...
Christopher Lauderdale, 35, was arrested and book on charges of possession and distribution of child porn.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT
FONTANA, Calif. (Gray News) – Authorities in California arrested a man who was accused of downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet.

Detectives with the Fontana Police Department served a search warrant in April 2021 at the home of 35-year-old Christopher Lauderdale in Yucaipa, California.

Authorities seized multiple electronic devices from the home and said Lauderdale was not home during the execution of the search warrant. Detectives discovered evidence indicating Lauderdale may have had access to a child during the search.

Officers with the Fontana Police Department arrested Christopher Lauderdale, 35, on child porn...
Officers with the Fontana Police Department arrested Christopher Lauderdale, 35, on child porn charges.

Lauderdale was located a few days later in Huntington Beach, California, where police say he was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Fontana Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at JDRODRIGUEZ@FONTANA.ORG.

