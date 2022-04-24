St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

WHO: 1 child has died in mystery liver disease outbreak

The World Health Organization said that it has so far received reports of at least 169 cases of...
The World Health Organization said that it has so far received reports of at least 169 cases of “acute hepatitis of unknown origin” from a dozen countries. Experts say the cases may be linked to a virus commonly associated with colds but further research is ongoing.(CDC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) - The World Health Organization says at least one death has been reported in connection with a mysterious liver disease outbreak affecting children in Europe and the United States.

The U.N. health agency said late Saturday that it has so far received reports of at least 169 cases of “acute hepatitis of unknown origin” from a dozen countries.

The cases were reported in children aged one month to 16 years old, and 17 of those who fell ill required liver transplants. WHO didn’t say in which country the death occurred.

The first cases were recorded in Britain, where 114 children have been sickened.

“It is not yet clear if there has been an increase in hepatitis cases, or an increase in awareness of hepatitis cases that occur at the expected rate but go undetected,” WHO said in a statement.

Experts say the cases may be linked to a virus commonly associated with colds, but further research is ongoing.

“While adenovirus is a possible hypothesis, investigations are ongoing for the causative agent,” WHO said, noting that the virus has been detected in at least 74 of the cases. At least 20 of the children tested positive for the coronavirus.

WHO said affected countries are stepping up their surveillance of hepatitis cases in children.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After losing his sister and honoring her by designing her casket, Casey Lawhon has gotten the...
Gulfport man creates custom casket wraps to honor late sister
Miss. judge says teen’s possession charge will be dismissed if she retakes ACT, gets into community college
Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, April 23, police received reports of gunfire in the area of Rachel...
Police investigating Biloxi shooting that hospitalized teen girl
The first Gulf Coast Cannabis Festival was a chance for supporters of medical and recreational...
First Gulf Coast Cannabis Festival draws big crowd to Biloxi
Doug Seal holding Cayce Seal's two-year-old son.
Boutte, Seal honored at Mississippi Hero Festival in Bay St. Louis

Latest News

Although gasoline prices have dropped recently, the price of diesel fuel is still high, as the...
Average US gasoline price drops 3 cents to $4.24 a gallon
The 2022 Mississippi Gulf Coast St. Jude Dream Home is located on Alphabet Road in Gulfport’s...
The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner is…
FILE - Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, takes a reporter's question after speaking on the Senate floor...
Long-serving Utah Senator Orrin Hatch dies at age 88
An Important costume worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz is up for auction.
Dorothy’s dress from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ is up for auction
Sen. Enoch Kelly Haney speaks at the dedication of the Chickasaw Garden at Oklahoma City...
Native American artist, chief, Oklahoma lawmaker Haney dies