T-Bones celebrates 15 years of Record Store Day

Hattiesburg record store, T-Bones, sold exclusive records and had live music Saturday during Record Store Day.
Hattiesburg record store, T-Bones, sold exclusive records and had live music Saturday during Record Store Day.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Saturday was Record Store Day in 2022 and a local Hattiesburg staple is celebrating.

T-Bones Records & Cafe hosted live music and sold more than 250 exclusive records on one day only in celebration of Record Store Day.

“T-Bones has been here part of the community for 20 years and we’re glad to be here,” Record Store Manager Mik Davis said. “We’re glad to see all these people out here and we tie that in with the worldwide celebration that is Record Store Day.”

In addition to Record Store Day, T-Bones continues to celebrate its 20th anniversary, coming to Hattiesburg in 2002.

“We want to give ourselves to you, to get you interested in vinyl, to find you the music that you want to own and to help you to lighten your life with all this,” said Davis.

Davis says people were lined up at the store and flocking their website as early as 7 a.m. for some of the exclusives.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

