Police investigating Biloxi shooting that hospitalized teen girl

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, April 23, police received reports of gunfire in the area of Rachel...
Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, April 23, police received reports of gunfire in the area of Rachel Drive and Terrace Court.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi police are investigating a late-night shooting that sent one teenager to the hospital.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, April 23, police received reports of gunfire in the area of Rachel Drive and Terrace Court.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 16-year-old girl suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and later transferred to another medical facility, where she is listed in critical condition.

Police say a large group of teenagers attended a party at a house in the 800 block of Terrace Court when an argument broke out. As people were leaving the house and neighborhood, at least two guns were reportedly fired, hitting several vehicles and houses. Police said the victim was in one of the vehicles.

Police said it appeared most of the partygoers had fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.

The investigation is ongoing.

