Kaleigh, Keeleigh Bilbo celebrate signing day together

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - St. Martin seniors Kaleigh and Keeleigh Bilbo each put pen to paper on Friday afternoon to further their academic and athletic careers.

Kaleigh will play basketball at Copiah-Lincoln, and Keeleigh will run both track and cross country at Limestone University in Gaffney, South Carolina.

The two sisters will go to two different schools where they will play different sports, but they had to spend their signing day the same way they grew up - together.

“It’s really cool, I really wanted her to sign with me because it’s a really special moment,” Keeleigh said. “I didn’t want her to sign without me because we’re both going to different places. We grew up together, we were born together, I wanted to celebrate this moment with her.”

“We do everything together so we had to enjoy this moment together,” Kaleigh said. “I was very excited and nervous at the same time. I got a lot of weight off my shoulders.”

