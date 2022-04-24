‘I wish I could give them a cure, not the money’: Spiders’ Charity Golf Tournament raises funds for two special girls

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Golfers gathered for the 26th annual Spiders’ Charity Golf Classic Saturday.

The event, sponsored by Gulf Pride Waste Solutions, took place at the Sunkist Country Club in Biloxi.

The proceeds raised are donated to one special recipient each year.

This year, about 130 players teed off for two special girls: Michelle Odum, who is diagnosed with a nerve disorder, and Fionnuala Wilson, who is diagnosed with Edward’s Syndrome.

“I learned years ago from my dad if you give to people, you’ll get back four times as much, and it’s not about money,” President Rusty Ramage said. “And these guys give, and I’m gonna give to recipients. There’s a passion for that. If you really love to help people, you have a passion to help it, people will follow you.”

Ramage said their goal this year was to raise $10-12,000, about $5,000 for each of the girls.

“It’s not the amount of the money,” he said. “I wish I could give them a cure, not the money, but I can’t. Only God can do that.”

Fionnuala Wilson is from Long Beach.

Her mother Amy Spears said children with her daughter’s disorder typically do not make it to birth, and about 90% of people who are born do not make it to their first birthday, but Wilson will turn 15 years old in May.

“This means so much to our family,” Spears told WLOX. “And I am so grateful because with her being sick, it’s often difficult for me to have a steady, meaningful job. So, money is constantly an issue. So, I’m so blessed by my community that they are always helping my family.”

