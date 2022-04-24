St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

‘I wish I could give them a cure, not the money’: Spiders’ Charity Golf Tournament raises funds for two special girls

About 130 players teed off for two special girls: Michelle Odum who is diagnosed with a nerve...
About 130 players teed off for two special girls: Michelle Odum who is diagnosed with a nerve disorder and Fionnuala Wilson who is diagnosed with Edward’s Syndrome.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Golfers gathered for the 26th annual Spiders’ Charity Golf Classic Saturday.

The event, sponsored by Gulf Pride Waste Solutions, took place at the Sunkist Country Club in Biloxi.

The proceeds raised are donated to one special recipient each year.

This year, about 130 players teed off for two special girls: Michelle Odum, who is diagnosed with a nerve disorder, and Fionnuala Wilson, who is diagnosed with Edward’s Syndrome.

“I learned years ago from my dad if you give to people, you’ll get back four times as much, and it’s not about money,” President Rusty Ramage said. “And these guys give, and I’m gonna give to recipients. There’s a passion for that. If you really love to help people, you have a passion to help it, people will follow you.”

Ramage said their goal this year was to raise $10-12,000, about $5,000 for each of the girls.

“It’s not the amount of the money,” he said. “I wish I could give them a cure, not the money, but I can’t. Only God can do that.”

Fionnuala Wilson is from Long Beach.

Her mother Amy Spears said children with her daughter’s disorder typically do not make it to birth, and about 90% of people who are born do not make it to their first birthday, but Wilson will turn 15 years old in May.

“This means so much to our family,” Spears told WLOX. “And I am so grateful because with her being sick, it’s often difficult for me to have a steady, meaningful job. So, money is constantly an issue. So, I’m so blessed by my community that they are always helping my family.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After losing his sister and honoring her by designing her casket, Casey Lawhon has gotten the...
Gulfport man creates custom casket wraps to honor late sister
Miss. judge says teen’s possession charge will be dismissed if she retakes ACT, gets into community college
Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, April 23, police received reports of gunfire in the area of Rachel...
Police investigating Biloxi shooting that hospitalized teen girl
The first Gulf Coast Cannabis Festival was a chance for supporters of medical and recreational...
First Gulf Coast Cannabis Festival draws big crowd to Biloxi
Doug Seal holding Cayce Seal's two-year-old son.
Boutte, Seal honored at Mississippi Hero Festival in Bay St. Louis

Latest News

Doug Seal holding Cayce Seal's two-year-old son.
Boutte, Seal honored at Mississippi Hero Festival in Bay St. Louis
The first Gulf Coast Cannabis Festival was a chance for supporters of medical and recreational...
First Gulf Coast Cannabis Festival draws big crowd to Biloxi
Classes for kids and toys for animals highlighted the zoo's celebration of Earth Day.
Hattiesburg Zoo celebrates Earth Day with activities for humans and animals
Jackson County raises thousands for Heart Walk event
Jackson County raises thousands for Heart Walk event