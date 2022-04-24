Boutte, Seal honored at Mississippi Hero Festival in Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) -The Mississippi Hero Festival returned to Bay. St Louis for its second year, and this time the event served to honor two lost from Hancock County too soon.

The celebration organized by the nonprofit Mississippi Heroes took place at Commagere Park. There were food, vendors, live music, and scholarships given out by the Alice Moseley Folk Art & Antique Museum.

Executive Director of Mississippi Heroes Katherine Sutton said the purpose of the event was to reward people who have positively impacted the community.

“It is just great to see everybody coming together in the community, and really recognizing those that go above and beyond and help others every day and honoring those that have passed,” Sutton said.

Last year, the festival celebrated Lt. Michael Boutte, who was fatally shot while in the line of duty. This year, Cayce Seal, a lineman who died after being electrocuted while working last June, was also honored. The Boutte and Seal families both attended the festival. Cayce’s father Doug Seal said his son left behind his family.

“Cayce died June 26. He was going to ask his girlfriend to marry him July 4 at a crab fest. He picked out a ring. He had everything ready,” Doug said.

Both families were going to present The Boutte Scholarship and the Seal Scholarship. The Alice Moseley Folk Art & Antique Museum and the Boutte family surprised the Seal family by choosing Cayce’s two-year-old son as the recipient. He was awarded $4,000.

Even though time passes, the memories of Boutte and Seal are kept alive by people who got to meet them.

“How will I remember Cayce? He was one of a kind. Irreplaceable. A good soul. A good soul,” Cayce’s friend Lindsey Lind said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.