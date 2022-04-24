St. Jude Dream Home
Hattiesburg Zoo celebrates Earth Day with activities for humans and animals

Classes for kids and toys for animals highlighted the zoo's celebration of Earth Day.
Classes for kids and toys for animals highlighted the zoo's celebration of Earth Day.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Earth Day brought a beautiful day in the Pine Belt, and the Hattiesburg Zoo celebrated with its animals and guests.

The zoo offered quick classes on conservation and how people can help out with protecting wildlife.

Children also participated in classes about frogs and made their own wildflower seed bombs that spread seeds and grow flowers with time.

Animals were given new toys and fish were added to the ponds in their exhibits to see if the animals could catch them.

“The interest of the zoo just keeps going up and up and up, and that lets us know we’re doing an excellent job,: said Stephen Taylor, Animal Care assistant. “It reassures us that the guests are having a good time.

“We love seeing people come out, let them come out and talk to us and educate them. We know that we’re we’re making a bigger impact on people’s lives and we’re providing a lot of value to not only Hattiesburg, but the whole Mississippi community. "

