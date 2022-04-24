St. Jude Dream Home
3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River, Coast Guard says

By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three children remain missing early Sunday (April 24) after plunging into the Mississippi River late Saturday night, the US Coast Guard said.

The juveniles -- a 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl -- were reported entering the water sometime around 7:15 p.m. near the Crescent City Connection bridge, which connects the east and west banks of New Orleans.

It was not immediately clear why the children entered the river.

Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging into the Mississippi River in New Orleans, the U.S. Coast Guard said.(Kevin Duckworth/WVUE-Fox 8)

The Coast Guard asked New Orleans’ Regional Transit Authority to suspend service of the Algiers-Canal Street ferry to enable its vessels to search the area unimpeded. The rescue crews dispatched to the area included a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, the Coast Guard cutter Sawfish, and three other boatcrews from Coast Guard Station New Orleans and the Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team, officials said.

RTA suspends Algiers Ferry after Coast Guard shut down

The New Orleans Fire Department and New Orleans police also joined in the search, which continued overnight into early Sunday morning.

This developing story will be updated as additional information is received.

