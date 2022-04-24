St. Jude Dream Home
The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner is…

The 2022 Mississippi Gulf Coast St. Jude Dream Home is located on Alphabet Road in Gulfport’s...
The 2022 Mississippi Gulf Coast St. Jude Dream Home is located on Alphabet Road in Gulfport’s Florence Gardens community.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Congratulations to Elaine Haslett of Vancleave who is the winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home valued at $480,000, located in Florence Gardens in Gulfport.

Elliott Homes built the 2,400 square feet, three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom Dream Home. All the proceeds from the Dream Home Giveaway go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to help children and their families battle cancer.

Congratulations also to other prize winners:

Gerald Batey of Gulfport won the tickets on Sale Prize, $5,000 American Express gift card courtesy of Dream Day Foundation.

Kelley Frye of Gautier won the Early Bird Prize, $5,000 gift certificate to Southern Charm Furniture & Design.

Tara Kelly of Biloxi won the Bonus Prize, 2022 Infiniti Q50, courtesy Ray Brandt Auto Group.

