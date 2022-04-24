The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner is…

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Congratulations to Elaine Haslett of Vancleave who is the winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home valued at $480,000, located in Florence Gardens in Gulfport.

Elliott Homes built the 2,400 square feet, three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom Dream Home. All the proceeds from the Dream Home Giveaway go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to help children and their families battle cancer.

Congratulations also to other prize winners:

Gerald Batey of Gulfport won the tickets on Sale Prize, $5,000 American Express gift card courtesy of Dream Day Foundation.

Kelley Frye of Gautier won the Early Bird Prize, $5,000 gift certificate to Southern Charm Furniture & Design.

Tara Kelly of Biloxi won the Bonus Prize, 2022 Infiniti Q50, courtesy Ray Brandt Auto Group.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.