Warm and breezy this weekend

Warm and breezy this weekend
By Taylor Graham
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
It’s going to be another warm and breezy day. We’ll warm up into the low 80s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Winds will pick up today from the east and southeast around 10-20 MPH. Gusts over 25 MPH are possible. A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect until 7 PM Sunday.

Tonight will be mild, and temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper 60s by Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be warm and a little muggy. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. A stray shower is possible, but many of us will stay dry. Monday will also be warm with highs in the mid 80s. A few showers can’t be ruled out.

An approaching cold front will bring a few hit or miss showers and storms on Tuesday. It will remain warm and humid ahead of the front with highs in the low 80s. Cooler and drier air will arrive by Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the upper 50s. We’ll reach the upper 70s by Wednesday afternoon with more sunshine.

