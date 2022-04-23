Jackson County raises thousands for Heart Walk event

St. Jude Dream Home
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Folks gathered at Beach Park in Pascagoula to get their hearts pumping, and to raise money to help get others’ hearts pumping as well.

Participants walked three miles from the park and back to spread awareness and raise money for research.

Executive director Christin LeBoeuf said people should intensely pay attention to heart health, especially those who live on the Gulf Coast.

“Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in Mississippi. It is the leading cause of death in South Mississippi. We will have thousands and thousands of families, friends, neighbors, coworkers and colleagues impacted this year. The money we raise here helps fund life-saving research, education, technology and train more people,” LeBoeuf said.

Sherry Krebs with Halter Marine said she helped raise more than $14,000 for the event by reaching out to people in various ways in her community.

“It took hard work and dedication. I had a coach and an assistant coach, and without those two ladies, we couldn’t have gotten where we were in our team. We emailed, talked with everybody we passed, Facebook, it didn’t matter. We wanted the money to raise,” Krebs said.

Interim CEO of Singing River Health System Tiffany Murdock said coming from a healthcare professional, she’s pleased to see people making efforts to live a longer life.

“It is one of the most preventable diseases if we could all just do screenings, heart healthy, exercise. I just think it brings to light, especially in South Mississippi, where we like to eat really good food, it reiterates the fact that what we need to do to better for heart disease,” Murdock said.

Hundreds of people flooded the park to support, and Krebs said it’s reassuring knowing a large number of people with heart complications will get the help they need thanks to the large turnout Saturday.

“You can tell out here today, it says a lot. It helps raises money to help the research. That’s why it’s important to me, not just myself or Halter Marine, but all these other people out here,” Krebs said.

Planners said the event raised more than $150,000.

