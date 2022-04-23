Cinema By The Shore marks first day at Jones Park this summer

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Hundreds of people attended the first day of Cinema By The Shore, which is back at Jones Park in Gulfport.

The summer-long event kicked off its first day with tons of food trucks, music, and games. Families gathered around the park with blankets and chairs waiting for the first movie of the season, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” to start.

11-year-old Paris Payne went with her mom and sister for the second time. Payne said she really enjoyed spending time with her family.

“It is good to be outside with different types of people and plus a lot of stuff is free. You can just chill and have a good time,” Payne said.

Before the movie started, a Lighted Bicycle Festival rolled through the streets of Gulfport. Reportedly 213 people participated in the event organized by the CEO of RPM Pizza Glenn Mueller.

The lighted bikes lit up the sidewalks as bikers passed by at least a mile away from the park. Nationwide participants ranged in age from 4 to 92.

Richard Olson decided to join in on the fun after forming part of the Gulf Coast Bicycle Club. He said they were trying to break the state record for most bikers participating in a Lighted Parade.

“It is a nice cool day. The sun is not bad, and the wind is calm for being on the beach here. I think it is a nice day and people should be coming out and helping us beat the record,” Olson said.

Cinema By The Shore will continue once a month until August.

