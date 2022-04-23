St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Cinema By The Shore marks first day at Jones Park this summer

A movie playing at the Cinema By The Shore event at Jones Park in Gulfport.
A movie playing at the Cinema By The Shore event at Jones Park in Gulfport.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Hundreds of people attended the first day of Cinema By The Shore, which is back at Jones Park in Gulfport.

The summer-long event kicked off its first day with tons of food trucks, music, and games. Families gathered around the park with blankets and chairs waiting for the first movie of the season, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” to start.

11-year-old Paris Payne went with her mom and sister for the second time. Payne said she really enjoyed spending time with her family.

“It is good to be outside with different types of people and plus a lot of stuff is free. You can just chill and have a good time,” Payne said.

Before the movie started, a Lighted Bicycle Festival rolled through the streets of Gulfport. Reportedly 213 people participated in the event organized by the CEO of RPM Pizza Glenn Mueller.

The lighted bikes lit up the sidewalks as bikers passed by at least a mile away from the park. Nationwide participants ranged in age from 4 to 92.

Richard Olson decided to join in on the fun after forming part of the Gulf Coast Bicycle Club. He said they were trying to break the state record for most bikers participating in a Lighted Parade.

“It is a nice cool day. The sun is not bad, and the wind is calm for being on the beach here. I think it is a nice day and people should be coming out and helping us beat the record,” Olson said.

Cinema By The Shore will continue once a month until August.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Antwine W. James, 27, should be considered armed and dangerous. He is one of two...
Second suspect in Waveland shooting turns himself in
Miss. judge says teen’s possession charge will be dismissed if she retakes ACT, gets into community college
After losing his sister and honoring her by designing her casket, Casey Lawhon has gotten the...
Gulfport man creates custom casket wraps to honor late sister
JSU Chief: Missing student may have purchased a Greyhound bus ticket to NYC
JSU Chief: Missing student may have purchased a Greyhound bus ticket to NYC
Police say two people found dead in a fire appear to be the victims of a tragic accident in...
Couple starts house fire, dies in fractal burning incident, authorities say

Latest News

Seal's family says that he still lives through his deeds to this day.
Seal family gets strength from community support
'Glitz n Titz' event raises money to support women diagnosed breast cancer
'Glitz n Titz' event raises money to support women with breast cancer
Biloxi Little Theatre to host 'Gulf Coast on Broadway' to raise money for children's hospital
Biloxi Little Theatre to host 'Gulf Coast on Broadway' to raise money for children's hospital
The first-ever Gulf Coast Cannabis Festival is happening April 23rd at The District Green on...
HAPPENING APRIL 23rd: First-ever Gulf Coast Cannabis Festival in downtown Biloxi