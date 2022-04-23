St. Jude Dream Home
Alabama’s largest state park expanding near Birmingham

Images from Oak Mountain State Park near Birmingham. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says it plans to expand biking, hiking and horse-riding trails at Oak Mountain State Park.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PELHAM, Ala. (AP) — New public access areas should be available later this year at Alabama’s largest state park, which is growing with the purchase of more than 1,600 acres of land in metro Birmingham.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says it plans to expand biking, hiking and horse-riding trails at Oak Mountain State Park.

The enlargement follows the addition of acreage acquired through the Forever Wild Land Trust.

The park is located in heavily populated Shelby County. It will encompass more than 11,000 acres with the additional land, most of which is forested.

